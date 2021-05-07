Russian IT watchdog demands that Google restores access to ‘Street of Heroes’ app

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Federal Service for Supervision in Communications, IT and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) demanded that Google removed access restrictions to the "Street of Heroes" mobile app, the agency said Friday.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the Google LLC management, demanding the prompt removal of access restrictions to the ‘Street of Heroes’ app belonging to the Saratov broadcasting company," the statement says.

The agency also requested to be kept updated as the restrictions are removed and an explanation for their introduction.

Roskomnadzor said that Google’s actions violate the key principles of free dissemination of information and free access to it.

"We emphasize: all actions aimed at silencing or the distortion of the memory about the decisive contribution of Soviet soldiers to the victory over Nazism and their feats during World War II are unacceptable," the agency said.

According to Russian law, owners of websites who ignore warnings of violations of rights of Russian citizens online face administrative fines of up to 1 million rubles, and up to 3 million rubles for a repeat offense.

The "Street of Heroes" is a mobile app, which provides a map with biographies of World War II heroes that streets in various cities of Russia were named after.