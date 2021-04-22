Bank of Russia to post projected key rate path first time on April 23

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will post the projected key rate path as part of the midterm forecast on April 23, the Central Bank says in its press release.
"The Bank of Russia made the decision to include ranges of the key rate’s average level for each calendar year in the forecast period to midterm forecast indicators," the regulator says.
"The projected key rate path will be an element in the midterm forecast of the Bank of Russia, which will be posted together with the press release in conclusion of the Board of Directors’ meeting on the key rate on April 23, 2021," the Central Bank notes.
The regulator can publish the key rate path in future but only if a proper format is found, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said earlier. The path will reflect the whole spectrum of model calculations and scenario conditions taken into consideration during Board discussions, she said.