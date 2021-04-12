Wildberries opens online store in the US

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The largest Russian online retailer Wildberries has opened an online store in the United States, the company said on Monday.

The US has become the fourteenth country where the online retailer is present. "Buyers can make orders in a separate online store us.wildberries.ru or using mobile apps," Wildberries says.

The company offers over 5.5 mln of items from 40,500 brands, including clothing, beauty products, toys, electronics and books. "The online platform brings together producers and sellers from different countries -Russia, Germany, France, Poland, and many others. We are open to broadening of cooperation with US entrepreneurs, including small and medium businesses, whose products are already presented on the territory of many states where Wildberries are present," Development Director Vyacheslav Ivaschenko said in a comment, cited by the company.