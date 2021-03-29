Container ship aground in Suez Canal refloated

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The Ever Given container vessel that ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23 was refloated on Monday morning. The navigation in the Canal will restart after the maintenance inspection of the vessel in question, a source in the emergency response center told TASS.

The attempt to refloat the vessel with the assistance of seventeen tugs proved to be successful and the container ship set course for the north, the Suez Canal Administration told TASS on Monday.

The Suez Canal accounts for 12% of the global cargo transportation. Over 50 vessels pass through the Canal daily or about 19,000 ships per year.