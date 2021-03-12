MTS launches international 5G roaming in seven countries

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. MTS launches the international roaming service for data transmission in six European countries and the United Arab Emirates, the Russian mobile communication company reports on Friday.

5G roaming enables subscribers with 5G compatible smartphones to use roaming services at higher speeds. High-speed mobile Internet and data transmission services will be available for MTS subscribers in the n78 (3.4-3.8 GHz) range in networks of Telia (Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark), Vodafone (the Netherlands) and Etisalat (the UAE) operators. The list of countries with 5G roaming services will grow on a going basis, MTS says.

MegaFon became the first Russian communication operator that launched such service in Romania in February 2020. Its subscribers can now use 5G roaming in twenty countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, the UAE, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Austria, Thailand and others, the company says.

Tele2 made 5G roaming for its subscribers in Switzerland in August 2020. The communication operator is now considering 5G roaming start with certain other countries and expects to complete this by the end of the year, unless the pandemic situation obstructs plans.

Beeline sees stable interest of corporate customers in 5G development, the company says. The roaming topic is less relevant at present in view of small coverage of terminals and traveling restrictions due to the pandemic.