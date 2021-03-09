Russia lost a year of development due to coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic deprived Russia as well as other countries of the opportunity to develop intensively for the year but Russia will catch up after the recession in the future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a TASS project marking the pandemic anniversary.

"The pandemic deprived me and all of us of one year in the country’s development: unfortunately, the pandemic set back the development of our country and all world countries and in the future we will have to compensate for this and catch up," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that coronavirus deprived him of three weeks, during which he was combating the disease. "I wish these three weeks hadn’t been in my life," Peskov said. "As for me personally, the pandemic stripped me of the possibility to ski in winter and go somewhere on holiday just for a few days in summer," he said.

Peskov also said he had developed immunity to COVID-19 after contracting the virus. "Unfortunately, nobody knows yet how long this immunity will remain, we will study this based on experience," he said. "The pandemic gave me probably a little bit more time to be with my family and children and this is good.".