Russian stock indexes close in the green on Friday

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russian stocks ended the trading day in the green on Friday as the MOEX Russia Index gained 2.49% to 3,454.82 points, while the RTS index added 2.07% to 1,466.50 points, according to the trading data.

The dollar exchange rate was up by 0.35% at 74.25 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.24% at 90.85 rubles, according to the trading data as of 6:44 pm Moscow time.

Russian stocks were backed by the commodities market as the price of Brent oil futures was up by 1.98% at $55.5 per barrel.