About 6.9 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to enter circulation in Russia by end of February

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Approximately 6.9 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will enter civilian circulation in Russia before the end of February, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"It is planned that during the period from December until the end of February about 6.9 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will enter civilian circulation," she said.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. Post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, the first vaccine was administered to volunteers on September 9. In all, 40,000 people participate in the program, with 10,000 of them receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine.