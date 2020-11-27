Russia and Belarus discuss oil, gas supplies

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus discussed prospects of interaction in the fuel and energy sector and deliveries of hydrocarbons in 2021, the Russian Government says on Friday after the videoconference meeting between Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk with Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov.

"The parties discussed priority tasks of Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the energy segment, including prospects for interaction of two parties in the fuel sector and stability of hydrocarbon supplies in 2021," the Cabinet says.

The issue of Belarusian petroleum products export through the Russian infrastructure was also discussed, the press service of the Government of Belarus said at the same time.

It was reported earlier that Russia and Belarus started working out the redirection of petroleum products deliveries from Lithuanian to Russian ports. Such redirected supplies of petroleum products can be up to 4-6 mln tonnes, Novak said earlier.