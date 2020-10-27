China’s share in EAEU foreign trade growing to 20%

BEIJING, October 27. /TASS/. The China’s share in the foreign trade turnover of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased to 20% from January to August of this year, Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen says on Tuesday.

The foreign trade turnover between China and EAEU countries slightly contracted because of the pandemic influence from January to August of this year, the Chinese official says. "The China’s share in the EAEU foreign trade increased to 20%, strengthening the position of China as the largest trading partner of the Union [EAEU]," he noted, without detailing the figure in money terms.

Chinese investments into the EAEU continued growing over this period and reached $710 mln, having increased by 7.9% year-on-year, Wang Shouwen added.