Kremlin does not see the need for new business support measures

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no need for new business support measures on the back of the coronavirus pandemic because the economy is functioning now, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The situation is different now. Support measures were related to the actual shutdown of the economy. The economy is functioning now, all industries are working, and the situation is therefore different, although, certainly, it is very thoroughly monitored," the spokesperson said.