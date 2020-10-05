Russia’s GDP decline may be 4-5% in 2020

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. By the end of 2020, the decline of Russia’s GDP may reach 4-5%, and the GDP forecast for next year will be adjusted for the worse, Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin said on Monday.

"The budget is based on a macro forecast, under which recovery growth is expected in 2021. I must say that the forecast does not take into account the second COVID wave, which, unfortunately, has begun. And thus, this year's GDP decline will probably be bigger than the official forecast, somewhere from 4% to 5%," he said.