Over 40% of Russians would like to open their own business in retirement, study shows

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. More than 40% of Russians would like to open their own business after retirement, according to a study by SberNPF and Rambler.

"Around half of the respondents (41%) want to start their own business in retirement. At the same time, half of the respondents (50%), answering the question ‘Why open a business after retirement?" indicated that they would like to receive a decent income, a quarter of the respondents (23%) want to occupy themselves as long as they have the strength and time, and every 14% is going to leave the family business to their children. At the same time, the overwhelming majority of respondents (88%) are not entrepreneurs at the moment," the study noted.