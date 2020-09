MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The euro rose by 0.98%, reaching 90.1 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The last time the euro was above 90 rubles in February 2016.

As of 13:15 Moscow time, the euro rate was at around 89.97 rubles (+0.83%), and the dollar rate grew by 0.92% to 76.13 rubles.

At the same time, the price of November futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE decreased by 1.78% to $41.9 per barrel. WTI crude was trading at $39.39 per barrel (-1.89%).