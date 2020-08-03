Il-114-300 turboprop to make maiden flight in September

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft will make its first flight in September 2020, Chief Executive Officer of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said on Monday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The aircraft [Il-114-300 - TASS] has already been assembled. The airplane undergoes ground tests and is preparing for the first flight. I believe in September, according to our plans, this aircraft will take off in the Moscow Region, in Zhukovsky," Slyusar said.

The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers and the speed will be 500 km per hour, the top manager added.