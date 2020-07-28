Share of imported vaccines on Russian market down to 17% in 2019

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The total share of imported vaccines in Russia contracted to 17% in 2019 from 69% in 2015, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state-run corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The share of our medical products is also growing; it holds about 10% on the market in present. We have been actually close to zero just recently," the top manager said. "The pharmaceutical function also demonstrates successes. The share of imported vaccines on the Russian market was managed to be reduced from 69% in 2015 to 17% [in 2019 - TASS]," Chemezov noted.

The performance level of the state defense order for 2019 reached 99.5% and the total number of contracts in this sphere increased by about 3,000 in the last year, as compared to 2019, the top manager said.

"Certainly, all the contracts under the state defense order were accomplished in due time. The performance level covers almost all [contracts] - 99.5%. While we had 26,220 contracts in 2018, then there were 29,170 contracts in 2019. That is, we had a significant increase in the number of contracts, including growth of the contract performance level," he added.