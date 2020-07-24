Russian Central Bank cuts key rate by 25 b.p. to new all-time low of 4.25%.
Russian Central Bank cuts key rate to new all-time low of 4.25%
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Two Russian latest nuclear-powered subs to carry hypersonic weapons
Three leading Russian shipyards simultaneously laid down six new ocean-going ships on Monday
Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador
Russia is our priority partner in this sense, Kazem Jalali stressed
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Russia completes state trials of new Kalashnikov submachine-gun
During the experimental design work, the serial-produced Vityaz-SN submachine-gun was used as the basis to develop the new weapon
Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov announces receiving rank of Major General
Kadyrov also disclosed that he was transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the Russian National Guard
Russia to install missile attack warning system for Kazakhstan in 2020
The State Duma adopted a bill on Tuesday on terminating an agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of the transfer and the procedure for the further use of the Balkhash station on the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian missile attack warning system
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
German businesses working on response to US Nord Stream 2 sanctions — association
The US embassy in Berlin has already started to invite companies for discussions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Kremlin slams attack on Russian journalists by US police
Channel One’s press office said earlier in the day that the channel’s film crew were injured in the attack by "camouflaged men" in the US city of Portland, where protests have continued since the death of George Floyd in late May
Aggressive steps by US security agencies against journalists unacceptable, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on competent agencies in the US to treat the press right in accordance with international law and Washington’s commitments in the field of human rights and freedom of mass media
Greek PM, Putin hash over situation in the Mediterranean
The conversation focused on bilateral relations, on the Eastern Mediterranean and the region in general as well as on the issue of Hagia Sophia cathedral’s conversion into a mosque
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Iranian envoy offers Moscow to create club of states hit by US sanctions
Among its members will be many strong powers with developed economies: Russia, China and Iran, Kazem Jalali said
Shipbuilders prepare five Northern Fleet warships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade
The Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 26
Russia’s embassy hands note of protest to US over attack on Russian reporters in Portland
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that according to human rights activists, the number of incidents with the press has already surpassed 500. "This year, the United States will evidently top the world ratings in this nomination," he assumed
US lawmakers approve annual defense bill envisaging sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The document is yet to undergo a complicated process of approval
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Russia and China likely to build joint Moon base - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin stressed that he has a lot of respect for his Chinese colleagues
Russia may start coronavirus vaccine production before year ends, says senate speaker
To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease
Over 250 vessels to take part in Navy Day parades in Russia
Naval parades will also take place at the main naval bases of the Russian Fleets
St. Petersburg court denies Madonna was fined $1 million
On July 20, Madonna took to Twitter to claim that she had been fined $1 million for supporting gay rights in a speech she delivered in front of her fans during her St. Petersburg concert back in August 2012
Press review: Russia’s goals for the decade and possible US-led boycott of 2022 Olympics
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 22
Chechnya’s Kadyrov announces sanctions against Pompeo
Chechnya's head expressed his outrage at the recent sanctions imposed against his family members
Russia-China relations reach unprecedented heights, Putin says
The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China share their experience in legislative activities and party-building, and work on mutually beneficial cooperation projects in various areas, he pointed out
Press review: More Russia meddling myths from London and Turkey takes aim at Greece, Egypt
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 23
Latest missile frigate enters service with Russian Navy
Project 22350 frigates are long-distance deployment ships and carry precision weapons
Second diesel-electric sub built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up shipbuilders’ trials
The submarine Volkhov successfully accomplished its planned submergences
Pompeo says there is opportunity of involving Russia in US policy against China
Earlier US Secretary of State offered to form "a new alliance of democracies" to counter China
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Greece sentences 2 Russian sailors to 253 years in prison for migrant smuggling
The Russians pleaded not guilty
Russian Navy air defense forces shadow German, US spy aircraft over Baltic and Black Seas
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed
Press review: UK nixes Hong Kong extradition treaty and Russia to profit from US-China row
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 21
Russia starts flight tests of new helicopter for Special Operations Forces
As its main specific feature, a Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter employs two side-mounted 12.7mm forward-firing machine-guns
Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time
The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, Trump hope to boost trade, economic cooperation, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press office, in the conversation the presidents "gave a positive assessment to cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection"
Russia resumes international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Lutsk terrorist detained, all hostages alive and free
The operation began with an explosion, the hostages then left the bus
