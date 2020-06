MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Losses of the Russian economy from the coronavirus pandemic will be less than in many other countries, Governor on the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday in the State Duma.

"Russian GDP this year will inevitably fall, unfortunately, as in other countries of the world, but our losses are likely to be less than in many other states, and less than the last global crisis of 2007-2009," she said.