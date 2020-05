MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian ruble strengthened 6.1% against the US dollar and 4.5% against the euro in May, according to Moscow Stock Exchange (MSE) data.

Dollar traded at 70.14 rubles on MSE, euro - at 77.93 rubles.

This is the second consecutive month of the Russian national currency’s growth following the losses, caused by the economic downturn in March. However, in January-May, the Russian ruble weakened 8.8% against the US dollar and 9% against euro.