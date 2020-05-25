Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have decreased to almost zero on Monday, according to the data provided by operators of European gas pipelines.

According to Gascade, gas supplies at the Mallnow point on the Polish-German border over the weekend began to decline gradually and by Monday morning reached the level of 461.468 kW/h, which is 105 times less than the declared volume. At the same time, since the beginning of the month, the supply volume varied between 17 and 32 mln kW/h.

The long-term Russian-Polish agreement on gas transit from Russia to the West through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline expired on May 17.

Deliveries are now carried out on the basis of daily auctions of the Polish pipeline’s capacity conducted by the operator of the Polish gas transmission network, Gaz System. According to information posted on the auction platform of the company, on Friday at an auction with delivery during the day, 28.5 mln kW/h were purchased from more than 38 million kW/h available. On Saturday, the purchased volume was already half as much — 12.5 mln of the proposed 38 mln kW/h.

On May 23, at a daily auction, only 4 mln kW/h were sold for pumping gas on Sunday. On May 24, no capacity was reserved at all. Only at the auction on Monday night 4 mln kW/h were reserved for the next so-called gas day, which starts at exactly 6am and ends in 24 hours — at 6am of the next day.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has the capacity of about 33 bln cubic meters of gas per year and stretches over territories of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany.