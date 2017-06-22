Back to Main page
Gazprom resumes supply of gas of contractual quality via Yamal-Europe pipeline

Business & Economy
June 22, 19:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom has fixed the technical issue, which earlier affected the quality of gas supplied via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, the company said in statement.

Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers

"Technical issue that caused changes in the quality of gas supplied to the Yamal-Europe system, has been fixed. From this afternoon on, the quality of natural gas that enters the gas transportation system of Poland corresponds to that foreseen in the contract," Gazprom Export said in a statement.

On June 21, Poland suspended injection of the Russian gas supplied to the country via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. Tomasz Pietrasienski, a spokesman with the Polish gas operator Gaz-System, told TASS that the gas did not meet the quality parameters specified in the Electrical Power Transmission Network System Running and Operating Instructions (IRiESP).

At the same time, transit to Germany via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was carried out normally.

On Wednesday, Gazprom Export said that it was taking measures to resolve gas quality issue.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline runs through four countries - Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. The gas pipeline connects gas fields in the north of Western Siberia with end-users in Western Europe.

