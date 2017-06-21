Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Gazprom Export is undertaking measures to prevent the problem with gas quality in the Yamal - Europe gas pipeline from affecting fulfillment of European consumers’ requests, the export arm of the Russian gas holding told reporters on Wednesday.

"A short-time technical problem with the quality of gas shipped via the Yamal-Europe pipeline occurred in the evening on June 20. Specialists of the involved Gazprom Group companies take all the necessary measures to promptly solve this issue and to deliver gas of appropriate quality. Specialists of our company have taken all the measures to guarantee that this situation would not impact Gazprom Export’s ability to meet the nominations of our European clients and the security of supply of Europe," the company said.

Poland has suspended reverse supplies of Russian natural gas from Germany over Yamal - Europe gas pipeline earlier on June 21. Gas do not meet quality parameters specified in the operation and maintenance manual of the gas transmission system, press secretary of Poland’s national gas operator Gaz-System Tomasz Petrasensky told TASS. Transit to Germany over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is carried normally.

The decision was made in the morning on June 21 and will be in effect until 06.00 am local time on June 23. The decision can be canceled if gas quality improves, Gaz-System noted.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. The gas pipeline connects natural gas fields in West Siberia with end consumers in West Europe.