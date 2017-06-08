Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe

Business & Economy
June 08, 9:56 UTC+3

Gazprom does not rule out laying a gas pipeline to Japan if it is economically feasible

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

Read also

Source says Gazprom, CNPC may agree on construction of underground gas storage in China

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Gazprom and CPC started talks on a specific timeframe for initiation of gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Vitaly Markelov told reporters on Thursday.

"We started this work in May 2017. We are currently interacting with China’s CNPC on clarification of our timeframe," the top manager said.

Gazprom has presented all options of gas deliveries, including gas pipeline construction options, to the Indian Government, he said. 

"We worked out all options of gas deliveries to India with an Indian engineering company. We presented all possible options [of gas pipeline construction - TASS] to the government of India. All these options are reviewed at present," Markelov said.

Cooperation with India 

Gazprom looks forward to completion of negotiations on deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India by the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer of its international arm Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said.

"Our subsidiary Gazprom Marketing and Trading continues talks, regularly visits India; and I hope we will find a tradeoff by the end of this year," the top manager said.

Gazprom does not exclude engagement of partners for fields development in India. "We worked out all options of gas deliveries to India with an Indian engineering company. We presented all possible options [of gas pipeline construction - TASS] to the government of India. All these options are reviewed at present," Markelov said.

Gas pipeline to Japan

Gazprom does not rule out laying a gas pipeline to Japan if it is economically feasible, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Thursday.

"We cannot exclude on the basis of general preconditions that construction of such a pipeline will be economically feasible. Prospects and the situation are good; all our counterparties are set to fruitful work," Medvedev said.

The Japan’s business is taking part in Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects and construction of an LNG plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

Read also

Gazprom believes Qatar's quagmire won't become 'catastrophe' for LNG market

Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand

Gazprom and Shell sign two agreements on Baltic LNG

Gazprom Neft, OMV and Iranian NIOC to study oil fields in Iran

Gazprom and OMV sign framework agreement on small-capacity LNG in Black Sea

Gazprom, DEPA and Edison to work on southern route for supplies of Russian gas to Europe

Cooperation with Iran

Gazprom does not rule out engagement of partners to tap fields in Iran, particularly on the Farzad B field, Vitaly Markelov said. 

"Participation of majors in development of such large fields is only welcomed. Gazprom will work with Indian partners with pleasure in development of fields, Farzad B for example," the senior manager said.

Price offer from Sakhalin-1 

Gazprom received a price offer from Sakhalin-1 for gas supplies to Train 3 of Sakhalin-2 LNG Plant, Medvedev said.

"We have just received the price proposal from Sakhalin-1 and will now consider it," Medvedev said.

Power of Siberia gas pipeline

Gazprom will construct over 1,100 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline against its total design length of 3,000 km, Vitaly Markelov said. 

"We plan to construct over 1,100 km this year," he said.

The construction plan for 2018 is over 600 km of the pipeline and the final decision will be made by the end of this year, Markelov added.

Gazprom and CPC started talks on a specific timeframe for initiation of gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, he said.

"We started this work in May 2017. We are currently interacting with China’s CNPC on clarification of our timeframe," the top manager said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
2
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
3
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
4
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
5
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory — Putin
6
Russian paintings in London sold for $30 mln
7
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
TOP STORIES
Реклама