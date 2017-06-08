Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Gazprom and CPC started talks on a specific timeframe for initiation of gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Vitaly Markelov told reporters on Thursday.

"We started this work in May 2017. We are currently interacting with China’s CNPC on clarification of our timeframe," the top manager said.

Gazprom has presented all options of gas deliveries, including gas pipeline construction options, to the Indian Government, he said.

"We worked out all options of gas deliveries to India with an Indian engineering company. We presented all possible options [of gas pipeline construction - TASS] to the government of India. All these options are reviewed at present," Markelov said.

Cooperation with India

Gazprom looks forward to completion of negotiations on deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India by the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer of its international arm Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said.

"Our subsidiary Gazprom Marketing and Trading continues talks, regularly visits India; and I hope we will find a tradeoff by the end of this year," the top manager said.

Gas pipeline to Japan

Gazprom does not rule out laying a gas pipeline to Japan if it is economically feasible, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Thursday.

"We cannot exclude on the basis of general preconditions that construction of such a pipeline will be economically feasible. Prospects and the situation are good; all our counterparties are set to fruitful work," Medvedev said.

The Japan’s business is taking part in Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects and construction of an LNG plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

Cooperation with Iran

Gazprom does not rule out engagement of partners to tap fields in Iran, particularly on the Farzad B field, Vitaly Markelov said.

"Participation of majors in development of such large fields is only welcomed. Gazprom will work with Indian partners with pleasure in development of fields, Farzad B for example," the senior manager said.

Price offer from Sakhalin-1

Gazprom received a price offer from Sakhalin-1 for gas supplies to Train 3 of Sakhalin-2 LNG Plant, Medvedev said.

"We have just received the price proposal from Sakhalin-1 and will now consider it," Medvedev said.

Power of Siberia gas pipeline

Gazprom will construct over 1,100 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline against its total design length of 3,000 km, Vitaly Markelov said.

"We plan to construct over 1,100 km this year," he said.

The construction plan for 2018 is over 600 km of the pipeline and the final decision will be made by the end of this year, Markelov added.

