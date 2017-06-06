Back to Main page
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demand

Business & Economy
June 06, 11:56 UTC+3

The company says thet even with the implementation of Nord Stream 2 and two lines of the Turkish Stream the gap between demand and supply will not be closed

© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Even the implementation of the Nord Stream Turkish Stream pipeline projects will not close the gap between supply and demand in Europe, Deputy Head of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev told a press conference.

"We take more than 4 billion cubic meters of gas at the take-or-pay level, and if we look at the prospects of demand, even with the implementation of Nord Stream 2 and two lines of the Turkish Stream, the gap between supply and demand will not be closed," he said.

Gas supplies 

Gazprom has not received any requests from Bulgaria to increase gas supplies, Medvedev said;

"In this case, I participated in negotiations with Bulgaria. There were no requests for 15 billion cubic meters."

Topics
Oil & Gas Nord Stream Turkish Stream
