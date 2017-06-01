Back to Main page
Gazprom CEO fears Nord Stream 2 may not be enough to meet Europe’s natural gas demand

Business & Economy
June 01, 15:51 UTC+3

However, there is still time before the Nord Stream 2 goes into operation

© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Capacities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may not be sufficient to cover Europe’s demand if the demand for Russian gas continues growing at the current pace, Chief Executive Officer of Russian gas holding Gazprom Alexei Miler said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"There are still two years and a half before the Nord Stream 2 goes into operation. If Russian gas demand growth rates are kept, then the Nord Stream 2 will also be insufficient to meet the growing gas requirements. Decline in supplies by Norway, the Netherlands and Qatar was recorded along with growth of our supplies," Miller said.

