Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream

Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish StreamBusiness & Economy June 01, 10:54
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movementSport June 01, 10:50
Ex-Finance Minister Kudrin expects average oil price to surpass $50 per barrel in 2017Business & Economy June 01, 10:45
Sports minister says Russia’s anti-doping efforts starting to get recognizedSport June 01, 10:24
Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 9:00
Trump administration may return Russian compounds in New York, Maryland — mediaWorld June 01, 8:58
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from RaqqaMilitary & Defense June 01, 8:25
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding businessBusiness & Economy June 01, 8:00
Deputy PM Mutko rules out fans misconduct at matches of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 01, 5:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has launched talks on raising project financing for the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Andrey Kruglov said Thursday.
"We’ve already launched talks with both foreign and Russian banks," he said.
The Russian authorities announced the Turkish Stream in December 2014 to replace the South Stream gas pipeline project. It was planned that the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline would comprise four stretches with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each.
However, the negotiations on the project were subsequently suspended, including due to the crisis in bilateral relations. After talks held between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in August 2016, a decision was made to resume the project, set up a working group and prepare a roadmap.
The pipeline was to stretch by 660 km along the old corridor of the South Stream and by 250 km - in the new corridor in the direction of the European part of Turkey. The project’s total cost is estimated at 11.4 bln euros, the cost of the first line is seen at 4.3 bln euros.
It is planned that Gazprom’s investment in the Turkish Stream project in 2017 will amount to 41.92 bln rubles ($700 mln).