Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream

Business & Economy
June 01, 10:54 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

It is planned that Gazprom’s investment in the Turkish Stream project in 2017 will amount to $700 mln

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has launched talks on raising project financing for the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Andrey Kruglov said Thursday.

"We’ve already launched talks with both foreign and Russian banks," he said.

Read also

Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second line

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route

Gazprom ready to lay sea part of Turkish Stream pipeline

Putin says Turkish Stream to increase transit potential of Turkey

Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement

The Russian authorities announced the Turkish Stream in December 2014 to replace the South Stream gas pipeline project. It was planned that the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline would comprise four stretches with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each.

However, the negotiations on the project were subsequently suspended, including due to the crisis in bilateral relations. After talks held between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in August 2016, a decision was made to resume the project, set up a working group and prepare a roadmap.

The pipeline was to stretch by 660 km along the old corridor of the South Stream and by 250 km - in the new corridor in the direction of the European part of Turkey. The project’s total cost is estimated at 11.4 bln euros, the cost of the first line is seen at 4.3 bln euros.

It is planned that Gazprom’s investment in the Turkish Stream project in 2017 will amount to 41.92 bln rubles ($700 mln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
2
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business
3
Putin praises SPIEF as globally recognized discussion platform
4
Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream
5
Defense minister briefs Putin on successful missile attack on IS facilities in Syria
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Saudi energy minister may visit Russia's Siberia in summer
TOP STORIES
Реклама