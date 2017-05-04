Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes on sea stretch of Turkish Stream pipeline

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes on sea stretch of Turkish Stream pipelineBusiness & Economy May 04, 17:28
MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Gazprom will be ready to start laying pipes on the Turkish Stream offshore section in several days, the company's CEO Alexei Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
"We will be ready to start laying the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in several days," Miller said.
Natural gas reserves of Gazprom’s fields are generally estimated at 36.4 trillion cubic meters and reserves of Tambei cluster are equal to 6.7 trillion cubic meters Gas reserves of Tambei cluster are 6.7 trillion cubic meters.
"Explored reserves of Gazprom amount to 36.4 trillion cubic meters as of January 1, 2017," Miller said. "Gazprom completed comprehensive exploration in Tambei group of fields and performed seismic exploration… Reserves increment was 4.1 trillion cubic meters of gas. Thus reserves of the Tambei cluster are equal to 6.7 trillion cubic meters," he added.
"Deliveries to the European market grew by 15% annually from 2017 year start; the figure is 8.6 bln cubic meters in absolute terms," Miller said.