Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement

Business & Economy
February 07, 17:49 UTC+3
The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline via the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

Read also

Russia's Federation Council ratifies agreement on Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish Stream
Deputy minister: Turkish Stream launch will not solve issue of gas transit via Ukraine
Consumption of Russian gas by potential users of Turkish Stream pipeline grows
Russia’s EU envoy says second line of Turkish Stream has good potential

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Turkey on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project. The document was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline via the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey to be further extended to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 kilometers and the mainland section through Turkey is 180 kilometers. Previously the project was estimated at 11.4 bln euro. It is supposed that gas supplies via the first line will be totally aimed for the needs of the growing Turkish market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army gaining ground in effort to re-take Palmyra
2
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador says
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама