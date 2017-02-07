Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Turkey on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project. The document was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline via the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey to be further extended to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 kilometers and the mainland section through Turkey is 180 kilometers. Previously the project was estimated at 11.4 bln euro. It is supposed that gas supplies via the first line will be totally aimed for the needs of the growing Turkish market.