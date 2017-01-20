Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy minister: Turkish Stream launch will not solve issue of gas transit via Ukraine

Business & Economy
January 20, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The issue is still up in the air as the volumes of Russia’s gas supplies to global market, particularly to Europe, are on the rise, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin said
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The launch of the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline will substantially mitigate transit risks for Russia’s gas transit via the territory of its neighbors, but will not fully solve the issue of gas transit through Ukraine, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin said at the plenary session in the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Friday.

"The Turkish Stream will be constructed simultaneously with tackling the issues related to the Nord Stream 2 (gas pipeline). This all will substantially mitigate transit risks for Russia’s gas supplies to the European market," he said.

According to Deputy Minister, it is difficult to unequivocally assert that the construction of the two gas pipelines, Turkish Stream and Nord Stream 2, will fully solve the issue of gas transit through Ukraine. "I would not assert it today," he said when asked by a Duma deputy whether the Turkish Stream launch will make it possible for Russia to do without Ukraine’s gas transit services. The issue is still up in the air as the volumes of Russia’s gas supplies to global market, particularly to Europe, are on the rise, Sentyurin added.

Read also
Consumption of Russian gas by potential users of Turkish Stream pipeline grows

Meanwhile, the launch of the two lines of the gas pipeline will enable Moscow to seriously mitigate transit risks, he said. "The launch of this gas pipeline (Turkish Stream - TASS) is substantially mitigating transit risks and obviously allows to reduce the volume of gas to be pumped through the territory of our neighbors," Deputy Minister said.

As was reported earlier the State Duma approved the ratification of the agreement between Russia and Turkey on construction of two lines of the Turkish Stream pipeline earlier on Friday.

The Turkish Stream pipeline was announced by the Russian authorities in December 2014 to replace the South Stream pipeline. It was planned that the marine section of Turkish Stream would comprise four lines with the capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters each. However, the talks on the project were suspended, particularly due to a crisis in the bilateral relations. In August 2016, following the meeting of presidents of the two countries a decision was made to resume the works on the Turkish Stream, set up a work group and create a roadmap.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline via the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey to be further extended to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 kilometers and the mainland section through Turkey is 180 kilometers. Previously the project was estimated at 11.4 bln euro. It is supposed that gas supplies via the first line will be totally aimed for the needs of the growing Turkish market.

Read also

State Duma ratifies Russia-Turkey agreement on Turkish Stream
Gazprom finishes construction of facilities to feed Turkish Stream pipeline
Investments into two lines of Turkish Stream estimated at €7 bln
Erdogan signs bill to ratify Turkish Stream project

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nord Stream Turkish Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама