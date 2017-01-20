Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

State Duma ratifies Russia-Turkey agreement on Turkish Stream

Business & Economy
January 20, 13:29 UTC+3
The agreement was signed in Istanbul on October 10, 2016
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma has approved ratification of the agreement between Russia and Turkey on construction of two lines of the Turkish Stream pipeline.

The agreement was signed for 30 years and can be extended every five years after the expiration of that period.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul on October 10, 2016 and approved at the meeting of the Russian Government on December 15 of the last year.

"The agreement provides for the construction of two threads of the truck gas pipeline across the Black Sea bottom," CEO of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said, adding that these threads are to be built by December 2019.

Read also

Consumption of Russian gas by potential users of Turkish Stream pipeline grows
Gazprom finishes construction of facilities to feed Turkish Stream pipeline
Russia’s EU envoy says second line of Turkish Stream has good potential
Erdogan signs bill to ratify Turkish Stream project
Gazprom signs contract for construction of Turkish Stream’s first line with Allseas

After Russia abandoned the South Stream project in 2014 over the European Union’s insistence on its compliance with the so-called Third Energy Package, it was decided to launch an alternative project - Turkish Stream. However talks on the project were soon suspended over a chill in Russia-Turkey bilateral relations.

After the two countries resumed full-format relations, the work on the Turkish Stream project was continued.

The project provides for the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea bed to Turkey’s European part, with further extension to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 kilometers and the mainland section in Turkey - 180 kilometers. The project cost was earlier estimated at 11.4 billion euro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Turkish Stream
Companies
State Duma
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама