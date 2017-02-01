Back to Main page
Russia's Federation Council ratifies agreement on Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction

Business & Economy
February 01, 11:07 UTC+3
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Read also
Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish Stream

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has approved the law on ratification of the agreement between Russian and Turkish governments on the construction the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline.

According to Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin who is an official representative of Russian government regarding the project, the agreement "implies the creation of a favorable regulatory and legal framework, including tax and customs regulations, for design, construction and further service treatment of the gas pipeline." Sentyurin added that the Turkish Stream is designed to deliver Russian gas to Turkey, as well as "to ensure that the Russian side fulfills all its commitments on Russian gas supplies to the territory of the states of the European Union after 2019.".

