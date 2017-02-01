Russia's Federation Council ratifies agreement on Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has approved the law on ratification of the agreement between Russian and Turkish governments on the construction the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline.

According to Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin who is an official representative of Russian government regarding the project, the agreement "implies the creation of a favorable regulatory and legal framework, including tax and customs regulations, for design, construction and further service treatment of the gas pipeline." Sentyurin added that the Turkish Stream is designed to deliver Russian gas to Turkey, as well as "to ensure that the Russian side fulfills all its commitments on Russian gas supplies to the territory of the states of the European Union after 2019.".