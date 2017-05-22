Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second line

PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
International Paralympic Committee decides to maintain Russia’s membership suspensionSport May 22, 16:46
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with European countries to determine the entry point of the second line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline flow, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told journalists.
He recalled that the planned second line of the Turkish Stream is intended for the supply of gas to European states.
"Now we are in talks with a number of European countries, we determine where it is better to establish the entry point to Europe," he said.
According to Medvedev, "there are different proposals" in particular this can be Greece and Bulgaria."
"First of all, when making decisions on this topic, economic factors should be analyzed, because the gas pipeline is not a political project, it is a purely economic project," Medvedev said.