Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second line

Business & Economy
May 22, 17:38 UTC+3

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev recalled that the planned second line of the Turkish Stream is intended for the supply of gas to European states

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with European countries to determine the entry point of the second line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline flow, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told journalists.

Read also

Putin says Turkish Stream to increase transit potential of Turkey

He recalled that the planned second line of the Turkish Stream is intended for the supply of gas to European states.

"Now we are in talks with a number of European countries, we determine where it is better to establish the entry point to Europe," he said.

According to Medvedev, "there are different proposals" in particular this can be Greece and Bulgaria."

"First of all, when making decisions on this topic, economic factors should be analyzed, because the gas pipeline is not a political project, it is a purely economic project," Medvedev said.

Topics
Turkish Stream
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
