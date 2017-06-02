Gazprom, DEPA and Edison to work on southern route for supplies of Russian gas to Europe

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom, Greece’s DEPA and Italy’s Edison signed an agreement on cooperation to create the southern route for Russian gas supplies to Europe within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Gazprom’s press release, the document was signed by the head of the Russian company Alexey Miller, Edison's chief executive officer, EDF group vice president Mark Benayoun and DEPA CEO Theodoros Kitsakos.

"The document provides for the joint work on organization of a southern route for the supply of Russian gas to Europe from Russia via Turkey to Greece and further to Italy, and the companies will coordinate the implementation of the Turkish Stream project and the Poseidon project from the Turkish-Greek border to the Italian border in full compliance with the applicable legal framework," according to the press release.

In addition, the document registers agreements on developing cooperation on Russian gas supplies.