Gazprom, DEPA and Edison to work on southern route for supplies of Russian gas to Europe

Hungarian top diplomat believes anti-Russian sanctions policy has failedWorld June 02, 15:56
South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian ArmyMilitary & Defense June 02, 15:44
Global scientific team reveal how water droplets line up to form fog, steam and cloudsScience & Space June 02, 15:08
Putin sets out to ensure mass digital literacy in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 02, 15:07
Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrelsBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:54
Russia expects no other countries to exit Paris climate deal after US decisionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:34
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspectiveBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:33
Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:18
Comet V2 Johnson headed towards Earth to be visible in MoscowScience & Space June 02, 14:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom, Greece’s DEPA and Italy’s Edison signed an agreement on cooperation to create the southern route for Russian gas supplies to Europe within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
According to Gazprom’s press release, the document was signed by the head of the Russian company Alexey Miller, Edison's chief executive officer, EDF group vice president Mark Benayoun and DEPA CEO Theodoros Kitsakos.
"The document provides for the joint work on organization of a southern route for the supply of Russian gas to Europe from Russia via Turkey to Greece and further to Italy, and the companies will coordinate the implementation of the Turkish Stream project and the Poseidon project from the Turkish-Greek border to the Italian border in full compliance with the applicable legal framework," according to the press release.
In addition, the document registers agreements on developing cooperation on Russian gas supplies.