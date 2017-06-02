Back to Main page
Gazprom and OMV sign framework agreement on small-capacity LNG in Black Sea

Business & Economy
June 02, 16:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian gas holding Gazprom and Austria’s OMV signed a framework agreement on small capacity LNG in the Black Sea within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), TASS reports on Friday from the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by chief executive officers of Gazprom and OMV Alexei Miller and Rainer Seele.

"According to the document, the parties intend to interact in implementation of a joint comprehensive project on construction of a small capacity LNG terminal for production, transportation, marketing and sales in the area of the Russian coast of the Black Sea," press service of Gazprom said.

OMV is Gazprom’s main partner in Austria. Companies are interacting in the sphere of production, transportation and sales of gas.

Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
