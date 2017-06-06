Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG export

Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoinPress Review June 06, 13:00
Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet statesSociety & Culture June 06, 12:45
Russia says BRICS states need embracing security measures to switch to digital economyBusiness & Economy June 06, 12:31
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demandBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:56
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:55
Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:39
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG exportBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:35
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — sourceWorld June 06, 11:25
Joint anti-terror drills ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ kick off in BelarusMilitary & Defense June 06, 11:19
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Gazprom does not rule out that the escalation of the situation with Qatar may lead to problems with the export of Qatari LNG, Deputy Chairman of the company Alexander Medvedev said at a press conference.
"Although Qatar is not an oil exporter but a gas exporter, one should not rule out that the escalation may lead to problems with the export of Qatari LNG. Whether it will happen or not - we do not know. To be honest, when the market is shaking, it is only interesting to market speculators. We prefer to have a predictable picture," he said.