Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG export

Business & Economy
June 06, 11:35 UTC+3

The company prefers to have a predictable picture, according to a Gazprom representative

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Gazprom does not rule out that the escalation of the situation with Qatar may lead to problems with the export of Qatari LNG, Deputy Chairman of the company Alexander Medvedev said at a press conference.

"Although Qatar is not an oil exporter but a gas exporter, one should not rule out that the escalation may lead to problems with the export of Qatari LNG. Whether it will happen or not - we do not know. To be honest, when the market is shaking, it is only interesting to market speculators. We prefer to have a predictable picture," he said.

Read also

Gazprom and Shell sign two agreements on Baltic LNG

Saudi Arabia to consider participation in Arctic LNG project

Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022

Novatek eyes investment into global LNG projects

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert

Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogue

Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected

Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Russia, Qatar eyeing joint projects worth $12 bln

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
2
Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoin
3
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — source
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Middle East region
6
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG export
7
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad region
TOP STORIES
Реклама