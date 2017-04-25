Back to Main page
Russia, Qatar viewing $12 bln worth joint projects

Business & Economy
April 25, 11:58 UTC+3
The Russian energy minister says Russia and Qatar expect bilateral trade turnover growth
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

DOHA, April 25. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar may achieve the trade turnover of $500 mln already in three years, Russian Energy Minister and co-chairperson of the bilateral intergovernmental commission Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"We had a twofold increase last year, in simple terms. If we proceed with such a pace, we will reach $500 mln in about three years," Novak said.

He added that Russia and Qatar viewing $12 bln worth joint projects.

"Cooperation between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority is growing. $1.2 bln have already been invested into specific projects; projects amounting to about $12 bln more are under consideration," Novak said.

Russia and Qatar may set up joint venture producing oilfield service equipment.

"Promising proposals are available on establishment of joint ventures to produce equipment for the oil and gas industry," the minister said.

