Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogue

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"The parties paid special attention to the rising tensions between Qatar and some other Arab countries," the statement reads.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by Qatar.
The parties "expressed serious concern over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world." "Lavrov said that difficulties should be overcome at the negotiating table, through a dialogue based on mutual respect in the face of unprecedented challenges, particularly the threat of terrorism," the statement adds.
Earlier on Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.