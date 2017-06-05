Back to Main page
Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

World
June 05, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates accuse Qatar of financing terrorism and undermining security in the region

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

© AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates said on Monday they were breaking off diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Bahrain accused Qatar of "media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spead chaos in Bahrain." Authorities of the insular kingdom said they we giving fourteen days to the Qatari citizens to leave.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a communique posted in Twitter the country had used its sovereign right guaranteed under international law to break off relations with Qatar to protect its security against the threats of terrorism and extremism.

Egyptian news services said Cairo was severing relations with Qatar over the latter's reported support to terrorist organizations including the Moslem Brotherhood.

All the four nations said they were also breaking off land, sea and air contacts with Qatar. At the time of reporting it was unclear what impact the measures would wield on the operations of Qatar Airways, one of the major long-haul airlines in the Middle East.

The Qatari government's response to the situation was not clear enought at the moment, but international news media said they had ordered the diplomats from Bahrain and the UAE to leave the country within 48 hours.

