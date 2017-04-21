Back to Main page
Novatek eyes investment into global LNG projects

Business & Economy
April 21, 13:28 UTC+3
The construction site of the LNG plant in the village of Sabetta
Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Novatek is considering opportunities of investments into liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, chief executive officer of the Russian natural gas producer Leonid Mikhelson said on Friday.

"We are interested in investments into the LNG market. We have created a sound gas sales portfolio on the domestic market and we would also like to have a guaranteed portfolio on the LNG market. We are present in Europe, you know. We are buying and selling about 3 bln cubic meters of pipeline gas. Certainly, we are interested in the bunkering business and the heavy truck transport refueling business," Mikhelson said.

Hydracarbon production 

Novatek  also plans to maintain its hydrocarbon production rate plateau in 2017 at the current level, the head of the company told journalists.

"We are now negotiating a lot and considering the possibility to create an additional resource base for our Yamal LNG project, as well as an additional resource base in the region for our existing infrastructure. I mean the Urengoy region and increasing our production capabilities there. Before the end of this year, we will be able to form this resource base, which will allow us to support the production plateau and to maintain our share on the domestic gas market," he said.

