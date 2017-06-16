Back to Main page
Gazprom expects to find solution for gas supplies to India in near future

Business & Economy
June 16, 11:09 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Gazprom expects to find a solution for gas supplies to India in the near future, Deputy Chairman of the company’s Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I do not rule out that we will soon find a solution that will allow implementing the project on gas supplies to India," he said.

