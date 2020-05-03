Advance vehicle supplies to amount to 33,500 in May-July - Minister

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Advance government procurements of motor vehicles will total 33,500 units in May - July, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We provisionally worked out this program related to the automotive industry support in the government. This pertains to other government procurements also. About 33,500 automobiles of various authorities, organizations, including state-owned companies and companies with the state participation, should be provided in total over May, June and July," the Minister said.

Government authorities will start procurements of automobiles scheduled to 2021 and 2022 as early as in the second quarter of 2020, as reported earlier. "This will actually provide the automotive industry to pass through this challenging period, specifically May, June, and July," Manturov added.

He noted that russian automakers will be 100% loaded with public transport production in 2020.

"I can confidently state that the utilization will be 100% in 2020, particularly for the public transport, for buses of different classes," the Minister said. "This is a helping hand and concurrently the support for the automotive industry and the upgrade of the public transport for regions," Manturov noted.

Automobile producers will also deal with manufacturing of ambulance cars and reanimobiles, the Minister said. "Speaking about reanimobiles, there will be about 1,400 units. We already have experience of implementing such tasks in prior years. These are centralized supplies," Manturov said.