Russia’s Chamber of Commerce issues about 100 force majeure certificates

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) has issued about 100 force majeure certificates under foreign trade contracts due to the coronavirus pandemic, head of the Chamber Sergei Katyrin told TASS on Friday.

"CCI registered more than 430 applications for issuance of force majeure certificates under foreign trade contracts in connection with undertaken measures to prevent the new coronavirus infection. 370 applications were considered, about 100 certificates were issued," Katyrin said.

CCI is the single Russian authority dealing with issue of force majeure conclusions under foreign trade contracts.