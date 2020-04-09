OPEC+ ministerial meeting started

Natural reduction in US oil production cannot be counted as OPEC+ cut, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The online meeting of OPEC+ ministers to discuss the oil production cuts has started, a source in OPEC told TASS on Thursday.

"They have started," the source said. The meeting is being held in private and the opening statements will be shared only after it ends, TASS reported earlier.

The meeting is not restricted in terms of the duration, the source added. It is difficult to forecast the length of the negotiations now because live meetings often last 8-10 hours.

If ministers manage to reach an agreement on oil production cuts, the document can be signed in absentia, one of the meeting attendees told TASS. "I think everyone will initial his document copy and then it will be scanned and sent to the Secretariat," he said.

OPEC invited 36 countries for the online meeting on the oil market, including the US, Canada, Norway, Brazil and the UK. The US has already turned down the invitation. Participants in the meeting are going to agree again upon joint actions on the oil market.