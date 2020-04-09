Kremlin declines to comment on Trump’s statement on US unwillingness to cut oil production

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the statement by US President Donald Trump that his country is unlikely to go for a reduction in oil production in coordination with other participants in the world market.

"I leave it unanswered. Let me just remind you of the statements that were made at the Friday meeting [of President Vladimir Putin with the heads of Russia’s largest oil companies]. It was stated that market stabilization is hardly possible without participation of those countries that did not participate in the [OPEC+] deal before," Peskov told reporters.

He also refrained from commenting on whether Russia is likely to reduce oil production by 15%. "In anticipation of today's teleconference, I leave this question unanswered," he said in response to the assumption that Russia’s decision not to cut production in early March, when the losses could have been smaller, was a mistake.

The Kremlin official stated that Russia supports coordinated actions to stabilize the situation in the global oil market. This position will be presented at the OPEC+ talks on Thursday, he commented.

He stayed mum on whether Putin had contacted with any countries that had not previously participated in the OPEC+ deal. "Our position is clear — Russia stands for joint coordinated actions in the interests of stabilizing the global energy market," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov did not name specific parameters because they had already been voiced at the Russian president's meeting with management of relevant departments and heads of oil companies last week. "All other nuances will be discussed in the course of the teleconference, let's wait for it," Peskov said.

OPEC+ ministerial talks are to take place on Thursday in a videoconference mode. The meeting will mark the resumption of negotiations on the oil market after the failure to reach a new agreement in Vienna in early March.