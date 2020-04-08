Situation in labor market constantly monitored — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov assured that the situation in the domestic labor market is constantly being monitored, and that the government is taking specific measures, not the Kremlin.

"Of course, this situation is the subject of constant monitoring of the government’s operational headquarters, of course, they pay attention to this," he told reporters on Wednesday. However, Peskov did not answer a question what measures may be taken in connection with the fact that many companies sent employees on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus pandemic. " I redirect [the question] to the government," Peskov said.

According to the Center for Strategic Research, about 29% of Russian companies sent employees on unpaid leave, another 22% plan to do this in the near future. A significant part of the companies has either already reduced salaries or intends to do so.