State-owned exporter Rostec says most of its enterprises to resume work in April

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Rostec will resume work at a large part of its enterprises, first of all those in the aviation, radio-electronic, arms, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment production clusters, the state-owned corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rostec has been acknowledged as a backbone organization, with the results of its work directly influencing implementation of national projects, the country’s defense capacity and other aspects of national security, the corporation added.

"Considering that fact, most of our enterprises are resuming work in April. Particularly, operations will continue at most of enterprises of the aviation and radio-electronic clusters, arms cluster, as well as a number of direct management organizations," the statement reads.

The decision to resume operations takes into account the existing legislative restrictions at the federal and regional level, while the schedule of enterprises’ operations is agreed with regional authorities, Rostec noted.