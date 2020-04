MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. One month of the quarantine may cost 1.5-2% of GDP for the domestic economy, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"The experience of other countries shows that one month of the quarantine at the country scale may cost 1.5-2% of annual GDP for the economy, but the overall effect will depend on the length of restrictive measures," Nabiullina said.

Adverse effects for the Russian economy will concentrate in the second quarter of this year, she added.