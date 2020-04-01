Grain export quota may be discussed at meeting with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that a quota for grain export from Russia will be discussed at a meeting between the president and government on Wednesday.

"I can’t rule it out, and perhaps it will be discussed today by the government," he told reporters. However, he noted that "this is an issue of the government — that of regulating the grain market."

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture announced a proposal of introducing from April 1 a quota of 7 mln tonnes for grain exports from Russia.