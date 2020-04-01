Russia not holding dialogue on oil issues with Saudi Arabia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are not holding a dialogue on the situation on the oil market now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding though that it might be held if necessary.
"Currently - no," he said when asked whether Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding a dialogue on the oil issues. Meanwhile he emphasized that the relationship between the two countries are "at a fairly high level." "We may have a certain variety of opinions, though overall Russia’s bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia allow holding an efficient dialogue if necessary," Peskov noted.