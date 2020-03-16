Russia monitors economic measures against coronavirus in other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely monitoring measures of the United States and other countries in the economic sphere in connection with the coronavirus, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are very closely monitoring the developing economic situation globally, the measures that regulators in various countries are taking, including one of the largest economies in the world — the United States," Peskov said. According to him, "Russia’s mega-regulator is also closely following the developments."

On March 16, the US Federal Reserve System, which acts as the country's Central Bank, lowered the rate to almost zero as part of the fight against risks from coronavirus. In addition, the Federal Reserve System announced a move to the so-called quantitative easing policy.